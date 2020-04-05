Doris Obinna

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), National Secretariat, has raised concern over the Chinese medical mission on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

In a statement jointly signed by its president, Chris Isiguzo and secretary, Shuaibu Leman respectively, the union cautioned the Federal Government on its decision to bring Chinese medical doctors to Nigeria to fight Covid-19, noting that Nigerian doctors were doing exceptionally well in the fight against the pandemic.

The statement read: “We caution that it will be counter-productive to bring in Chinese doctors. While some have applauded the way and manner China contained the virus in Wuhan- the only Chinese city to be so affected, we hasten to note that there is more to this charade than is being let out by the Chinese authorities, and we reject a situation where Nigeria will be used as a Guinea pig for any experiment.

“It is pertinent to plead with the Federal Government to stop this medical team from coming to Nigeria because of the Italian example where there was an inexplicable spike in COVID-19 related deaths when the Chinese doctors arrived in the country.”