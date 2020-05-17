The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ has appealed to the federal government for bailout for the media industry, which according to the union is “being asphyxiated as a result of the economic downturn occasioned by the Covid 19 pandemic”.

In a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari and entitled, “Convulsion in the media industry”, the union noted that most media houses could no longer comfortably pay staff salaries among other financial obligations.

The last signed by the national President of the union, Chris Isiguzo, read in part: “ We are constrained once again to write this letter to Mr. President, appealing for urgent intervention to save the media industry from collapse.

“Sir, permit us to state that, the social duties of journalists in Nigeria include the advancement of the right to freedom of expression, access to information, freedom of the press, media independence, conflict transformation and peace building. These are prerequisites for open governance and development, the fight against corruption among others, which ultimately serve the public interest.

“Your Excellency, there can be no freedom of expression and freedom of the press where journalists work under precarious situations and are exposed to poverty and fear. Media organisations are daily being asphyxiated as a result of the economic downturn occasioned by the Covid 19 Pandemic.

“Today, the role of the media in National Development has become more elaborate and clearer, more than ever before, despite the little funds available to them because of shrinking advertisements, and high cost of operations, media houses can no longer comfortably pay these costs and offset staff salaries and emoluments. It is instructive to note that without the media, the Covid 19 Crisis could have gone completely out of control by now.

“Your Excellency, it is pertinent to draw your attention to these ugly developments and request for the urgent intervention of the Federal Government to arrest this dangerous trend. Specifically, we appeal for financial bailout for the media industry through the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) and the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria for privately owned media organisations in the country,” it read.