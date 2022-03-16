From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Warri Correspondents’ Chapel of Delta State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has nominated late Dr. Toju Eresanara, former Zonal Medical Director, Central Hospital, Warri for a posthumous award.

Dr. Eresanara, a Consultant Anaesthetist, was at the frontline in the battle against COVID-19 before succumbing to the deadly pandemic while trying to save lives on July 15, 2020 apparently due to complications.

Chairman of the Warri Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr. Okiemute Okpomor said the late medical practitioner would be given a posthumous award during the chapel’s 2022 Annual Press Week Lecture/Award Nite.

Okpomor said the grand finale of the weeklong event is scheduled for March 23, 2022 at the Casa de Pedro Hotel, Effurun where the award would be conferred on the deceased for his doggedness in the fight against the pandemic.

“Eresanara was a frontline medical personnel in the fight against the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic in the state. He laid down his life for others to survive the global pandemic,” Okpomor said.

He gave the theme of the Press Week as ‘2023 General Elections and Security’, saying that five other distinguished personalities would be awarded while nine individuals would be recognised for the exemplary performances in their respective fields of human endeavour.

According to the union leader, the award is categorised into Education, Security, Oil and Gas, Politics and Administration while the recognition category is grouped into Media, Education and Artisanship.

“Other awardees are Prof. Emmanuel Ogujor, Rector, Delta Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara; Matrix Energy; Dr. Michael Tidi, Chairman, Warri South Local Government Area.

“Mr. Thomas Ereyitomi, member representing Warri South/North/Warri South-West Federal Constituency at the National Assembly; and Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Eastern Naval Command.

“For the recognition category, we have Prof. Timothy Olagbemiro, Vice Chancellor, Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo; Prof. Rim-Rukeh Akpofure, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) Effurun and Mrs. Rachael Obokohwo.

“Others are Mr. Shola Adebayo, Dr. Olayinka Ebikagboro; Mr. Shola O’Neil; Mr. Emmanuel Amaize; Mr. Emmanuel Ogoigbe and Chief Omafume Amurun,” he said.

Okpomor said that the programme would be chaired by Ambassador Godknows Igali, former Nigeria Ambassador to Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

He added that former governor of Delta, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and former Minister of State for Education, Mr. Kenneth Gbagi would be the Guest Speakers.