The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended plans to withdraw some of its members working in service stations and tanker drivers due to the coronavirus scourge.

The union had threatened to withdraw its members, mostly those in the informal sector, from midnight, Friday, March 27, 2020, to protect them from being exposed to the deadly coronavirus.

However, NUPENG president, William Akporeha, said the leadership of the union rescinded the decision bearing in mind the consequences it would have on the populace.

He said, “The leadership of our union met on Friday, March 27, 2020, and carefully examined the critical roles we play in the socioeconomic landscape of our dear nation viz the current rampaging coronavirus epidemic the global community is facing.

“Arising from our discussions, we came to the conclusion that the nation needs our essential services in same manner the nation requires the services of all those in the frontlines of the fight to curtail the spread of the virus.

“It was, therefore, unanimously resolved that all our members that are on the value chain of distribution of petroleum products for commercial, industrial and domestic uses shall continue to work. These sets of workers include the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, Petrol Stations Workers, Petroleum Products Depots Workers, Oil and Gas Suppliers, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers and others.”

Akporeha said the union was aware that these workers in the course of serving the nation are highly vulnerable to the virus, but at this point in the country’s national life, all must rise to defend humanity and no price should be too high to pay.

He pledged that NUPENG would provide whatever necessary safety kits it can afford at various loading points and to all Petroleum Tanker Drivers and also urge all Petroleum Depots Owners, Operators, Petrol Stations Owners and industrial set ups to provide necessary mechanisms and tools, including social distancing at their various locations and support the workers with necessary kits and logistics

He said, “The union will provide within our meager resources whatever assistance we can to mitigate various unforeseen circumstances that may arise in the course of our service to our fatherland and we implore other stakeholders to support the initiative in whatever manner.”