The Nigeria Union in South Africa (NUSA) has commenced distribution of relief materials to Nigerians in that country, to cushion the effects of the lockdown ordered by the South African government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the South African government, on March 25, ordered a 21-day lockdown of the country to prevent the continuous spread of the COVID- 19.

Mr Adetola Olubajo, President of the union, said in a statement issued from Pretoria, South Africa, that the aim was to assist Nigerians in getting essential commodities during the lockdown.

He said that some of the items bought by the union included bags of rice, toilet papers, baked beans, eggs, potato, vegetable oil and other essentials.

“It’s a complete package because we do not want Nigerians here to feel the pains of the lockdown.

“We commenced the exercise in Pretoria and we also appeal to our people in need of these items to contact our welfare team,” Olubajo said.

He also urged Nigerians resident in South Africa and beyond to continue to adhere strictly to precautionary measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus. (NAN)