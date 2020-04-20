The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) said it is hopeful its programme of activities this year would be re-arranged, latest in June, after the coronavirus pandemic utterly disrupted earlier plans both on national and international levels.

The global Covid-19 pandemic had led to a suspension, and even cancellation in some cases, of most sporting events around the world, with wrestling badly hit as well.

Speaking through its President, Daniel Igali, the NWF said it believed wrestling could return in October at the earliest, adding that her athletes had been advised to train outside the mats to avoid physical contacts.

“The Olympic qualifiers were affected, some ranking tournaments have been affected, and from every indication, we don’t think any competition will take place before October from the feelers I have,” the Olympic champion said.

“So, we will also tailor our activities to that of the international federation. Hopefully, by May/June we should be able to come out with the plan of activities yet again, as disrupted by Covid-19 and to have it dovetail with what the international federation (United World Wrestling) would be doing. So, we would have our training, our competitions and our camps all in sync with the new guidelines that will come out from the international federation.”

With the social distancing protocols in place for the safety of people during the coronavirus pandemic, the NWF had also directed its athletes to stay away from the mats as they engage in order activities to maintain their fitness.