The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Cross River chapter, has passed a vote of confidence on the Cross River Government and the Ministry of Health for its enforcement approach in the fight against Covid-19 in the state.

The Council expressed satisfaction with the early strategies adopted by the state government which include the compulsory use of face masks, social distancing, closing of the internationals border among others.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday in Calabar, the state Chairman of NYCN, Comrade Dan Obo, said the state Covid-19 taskforce set up by Gov. Ben Ayade and headed by Dr Betta Edu, the state Commissioner for Health, has been exceptional in the enforcement of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control protocols.

According to Obo, the state government production of face masks, face shields and Personal Protective Equipment from the state garment factory added to the preventive measures of against the virus.

“As youths, we want to commend the state government for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which has ravaged the world economy.

“Before the easing of the lockdown, we witnessed how trucks conveying Almajiris were sent back to their destination at the border between Bekwarra local government area of the state and Benue.

“Cross River Government started early preparations by setting up an Emergency Operations Centre to response to cases of any outbreak on time.

“Having evaluated all of these, we hereby pass a vote of confidence on Gov. Ben Ayade, Dr Edu and all members of the Covid-19 taskforce for their tireless efforts in the fight against Covid-19”, he said.

He noted that the release of over 50 vehicles to the taskforce contributed largely to the enforcement of the NCDC guidelines across the state.

Obo, lauded the peaceful resolve of all differences between the Nigerian Medical Association in the state and the Ministry of Health, adding that both parties should work for the interest of state.

He appealed to the Federal Government to patronise the state garment factory through the purchase of face masks and face shields with a view to boast and improve the revenue coffers of the state. (NAN)