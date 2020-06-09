Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that it is waiting for a go-ahead order from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to resume the suspended 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Orientation Course.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to NCDC Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, in Abuja, briefed him on various interventions made by NYSC, especially through the corps members.

The NYSC boss that the scheme is strategizing for safe and efficient conduct of its operations ahead of further lifting of restrictions on socio-economic activities in the country.

“The NYSC suspended the 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Orientation Course just one week into the exercise as a proactive measure to avert the spread of COVID-19 to any of the Orientation Camps.

“Other operations of the Scheme were scaled down in line with the federal government’s restrictions order. The Passing-out of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream One corps members was low-keyed with full adherence to the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“Conscious of the possibility of further or complete lifting of lockdown, the strategies we have mapped out had taken care of various scenarios, and would be presented to the PTF on COVID-19 through the NCDC for guidance. The suspended 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Orientation Course would be completed, when we receive the green light from the PTF,” the NYSC DG said.

Speaking further, he also briefed his host on the various COVID-19 interventions made by NYSC, especially through corps members’ activities all over the country, including sensitization; production and distribution of face masks, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers, automated disinfection chambers; as well as automated and foot-operated liquid soap, hand sanitizer and water dispenser.

“We hereby solicit the PTF’s support in the funding of mass production of the automated disinfection chambers for use in all the NYSC Orientation Camps. We commended the NCDC for your role in the overall national efforts at containing the COVID-19,” Ibrahim said.

Responding, the NCDC DG commended NYSC for its support to the fight against the coronavirus through corps member’s activities, particularly expressing delight at the fabrication of hand washing machines and production of disinfectants amongst other interventions.

Ihekweazu, who praised the contributions of the Scheme to the unity and development of the country, stressed that it deserved every form of support to enable it succeed.

He said the proposals presented by the Director-General would be studied and recommendations made to the appropriate authorities.