The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Enugu State, has strengthened measures in camp to check the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) during the ongoing orientation course in Enugu.

Mrs Nnenna Ani, the Camp Director, in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu, said that prospective corps members and camp officials were subjected to mandatory infrared thermometer temperature check.

Ani said that visitors into the camp are also meant to pass through the same procedure at the point of entry into the orientation camp.

She said that such measure was in compliance with the directive of the Director General of the scheme.

Ani said that the state Coordinator of the NYSC in the state was at camp on the first day of the orientation to inspect the implementation of the directive.

“The State Coordinator, Mr Sam Ujogu was on ground on the first day of the orientation camp to inspect and ensure compliance with the directive.

“Prospective corps members and camp officials are complying with the health safety measures approved by the directorate headquarters in Abuja.

“Likewise, wash hand basins equipped with liquid soap have also been placed in strategic positions within the camp premises,” she said.

Ani said that the state coordinator also ensured that personal protective equipment such as nose masks, hand gloves and hand sanitizers were issued to all camp officials.

She assured members of the public, prospective corps members, parents and guardians that there was nothing to worry about as the NYSC had taken proactive measures against any eventuality.

It would be recalled that two cases of the deadly disease have been confirmed in Nigeria while Italy has banned all public gatherings until April 3 in response to the epidemic.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in of the 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 youth corps members holds on March 12. (NAN)