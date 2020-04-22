Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The Director General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged corps members to step up sensitisation to stem community infection against Coronavirus pandemic.
He made the appeal when the Coordinator, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Hajia Walida Sidiqque, led staff to present hand sanitisers and disinfectant soaps, produced by the FCT corps members in his office in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The corps members had earlier donated the items to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Ministry of the FCT.
Commending the corps members nationwide for rising to the national emergency to confront the pandemic, the DG charged them to take the battle a notch higher by stepping up sensitisation of communities to stem the tide of community infection.
He further extolled the diligence and patriotic spirit of the corps members, charging them to turn the challenge of the present situation into opportunities.
“I challenge corps Engineers to produce a ventilator which is a critical need in the fight against COVID-19.
“I have every optimism in the ability of the corps members to take up the challenge. They represent the most enlightened and talented class of Nigerian youths with abundance of potentials.
“We are unmindful of the centrality of corps in nation building and the nation places high premium on them. I admonish them to stay safe by adhering strictly to the protocols of COVID-19 as released by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
“I want to appreciation to the federal and various state governments, in addition to some NYSC stakeholders for supporting corps members to showcase their potentials for the benefit of the nation,” he noted in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi.
