Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged corps members to step up sensitisation to stem community infection against Coronavirus pandemic.

He made the appeal when the Coordinator, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Hajia Walida Sidiqque, led staff to present hand sanitisers and disinfectant soaps, produced by the FCT corps members in his office in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The corps members had earlier donated the items to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Ministry of the FCT.

Commending the corps members nationwide for rising to the national emergency to confront the pandemic, the DG charged them to take the battle a notch higher by stepping up sensitisation of communities to stem the tide of community infection.