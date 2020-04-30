Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Youths Service Corps(NYSC), Kebbi State under the auspices of NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development( SAED ) has donated preventive items to Kebbi State government for onward distribution to the general public to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID 19.

The items, includes face masks, liquid hand wash, and hand sanitizers.

While handing over the items to the state government through the chairman task force on COVID-19, the NYSC Kebbi State Coordinator , Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed, led by the NYSC Governing Board Chairman Hon Gidado Aliyu Kaliel, said the corps members locally produced the items as their contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

He explained that “COVID-19 is a global pandemic and so NYSC cannot fold it’s arms waiting for the government alone to proffer solutions since it is a collective responsibility”.

The NYSC coordinator informed the committee that corps members contributions do not just stop at the production of these items as they have equally embarked on sensitization , awareness creation on the pandemic, and fumigation at some local government areas.

While receiving the items on behalf of the Kebbi State Government, The commissioner of Health / chairman task force committee on COVID-19 Mallam Muhammed Jafar said the committee appreciated the NYSC SAED for providing various protective devices which will be used to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“Your initiative to support Kebbi State in curtailing this pandemic is a very noble one” he said.

Jafar, who commended the NYSC scheme for the skills impacted on the corps members, noted that, the output of face masks donated contained all necessary requirements .

The chairman promised that, the items donated will be used judiciously as well be given to the right people in the state.