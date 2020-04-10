The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ondo State pledged on Friday in Akure that it would contribute its quota to ensure an end to the coronavirus.

The Ondo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Grace Akpabio, made the pledge while donating hand sanitisers produced by the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Vanguards to some hospitals and government agencies in the state.

Akpabio said that since the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country, the scheme had put on its thinking cap which had resulted in the production of Personal Protective Equipment.

She said that the scheme had produced liquid hand washing soap, hand sanitisers and face masks.

According to Akpabio, the scheme has invested a lot in the production of these materials to complement government’s efforts in combating the pandemic.

While making donations at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, the NYSC boss said that the facility had done much for the scheme in the state adding that the donation was a way of reciprocating the institution’s good gesture.

“What goes round comes round.

“Federal Medical Centre, Owo, has been a strong pillar of support to the NYSC in the state and coming out to support the facility at this challenging period is a collective task which we have undertaken to do,” she said.

Receiving the hand sanitisers, the Chief Medical Director, Dr Liasu Ahmed, said that the NYSC was indeed a true and dependable partner.

Ahmed promised to intensify its efforts in providing services to the general public, especially members of the NYSC.

“Your support today will encourage us to intensify our efforts to do more for the general public, most especially for the corps members during this trying period,’’ Ahmed said.

The NYSC coordinator also donated some of the items to the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure, and the state’s Sector Command Headquarters of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The NYSC coordinator said that the prompt services these facilities and organisations rendered to the NYSC family in the state prompted the selection.

The State Coordinator announced that the scheme in the state would soon start mass production of hand sanitisers for commercial purpose with the condition that it would be subsidised for corps members.

At the FRSC Sector Command Headquarters, Akpabio said that the NYSC management was aware that the personnel of the command was at greater risk because of the large number of people being interacted with everyday.

Receiving the items, the Sector Commander of FRSC, Rotimi Adeleye, thanked the management of the NYSC for its gesture.

Adeleye said that if every institution could make half of the sacrifices NYSC was making, Nigeria would be great again.

The sector commander called on corps members to continue to live by the ideals and objectives for which the NYSC was established. (NAN)