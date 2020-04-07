LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The National Youth Service Corps, Kwara State, has produced hand sanitizers, antiseptic liquid soap as part of the effort of the scheme in curtailing the spread of Coronavirus disease in the state.

The State Coordinator, NYSC Kwara, Mrs Francisca Olaleye commended the Director-General of the scheme, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim and management of the scheme for their support in ensuring that the intellectual capabilities of the corps member’s coupled with the training in Cosmetology through Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development is put to bear in curtailing the spread of the deadly virus .

Corps members in the state also embarked on sensitization and distribution of the items led by the state coordinator .This she assured will be done on regular basis in solidarity with the people and government of the state during this period of war against the hydra-headed virus.

She added that the National Youth Service Corps has also prepared the orientation camp at Yikpata as an isolation centre in collaborating with government against the global pandemic.

Mrs Olaleye implored the people to cooperate with the government in the fight against the virus by total submission to the laid down directive. According to her,healthy living of the people is the major priority of the NYSC Scheme.