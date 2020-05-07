LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The National Youth Service Corps, Kwara State has partnered the state government in distribution of food items to corps members serving in the state.

The palliatives include bags of 5kg semovita, cartons of vegetable oil, packs of tomatoes paste , packs of sugar, Golden penny instant noodles, bags of Garri and other surge items were distributed earlier today to Corps Members across the state.

The NYSC Kwara State Coordinator,Mrs Francisca Olaleye on Thursday said the gesture was a parental provision by NYSC Kwara and the State Government to cushion the effect of the pandemic,as a result of the economic downturn.

The State Coordinator appreciated the Kwara State government for partnering with the scheme in making sure the idea was brought to fore.

The State Coordinator added that the Corps Members have been a formidable impetus in the war against pandemic, and their welfare is the major priority of the scheme.

Mrs Olaleye further enjoined the Corps Members to reciprocate the gesture by been law-abiding. She, therefore, charged them to advance their commitments towards making the state coronavirus free.