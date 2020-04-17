As part of efforts to support the fight against the coronavirus, NYSC members in Kwara have presented cartons of hand sanitisers and antiseptic soap to the state government.

The NYSC Coordinator in Kwara, Mrs Francisca Olaleye, led a delegation of corps members and officers of the scheme to the Deputy Governor’s Office where the presentation took place on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a group of corps members had produced 1,000 bottles of hand sanitisers and liquid soap at the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Unit of the NYSC State Secretariat.

NAN also reports that corps members had been partnering with the state government to sensitise the people at the grassroots on the dreaded virus.

Presenting the items, Olaleye expressed the readiness of the corps members to always support the state government in curtailing the spread of the pandemic.

The leader of the corps members who produced the hand sanitisers, Oropo Enitan, pledged to always identify with the state government in the fight against the coronavirus

In his response, Mr Kayode Alabi, the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State Technical Committee on COVID-19, thanked the NYSC for its support and timely donations.

He promised that the items would get to the grassroots where it would be valued most. (NAN)