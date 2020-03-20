Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday postponed group bio-metric clearance and Community Development Service (CDS) meetings as part of its desperate attempt to curtail the spread of Coronavirus among corps members.

The stattement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, disclosed that the scheme’s Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the directive in Abuja.

The DG further assured that the scheme has taken adequate precautionary measures towards ensuring that all corps members are safe adding that it has equally put in place measures for corps members to do their monthly clearance seamlessly at their Local Government Offices without forming clusters.

“We have suspended the bio-metric clearance and Community Development Services. We want to appeal to our corps members to be conscious of their health and avoid places with large number of people. The safety of our corps members is our priority,” the DG said.

Speaking further, he noted that as soon as the situation improves across the globe and in the country, the 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream One corps members would be recalled to the camps to complete the remaining activities of the Orientation Course.

He urged the corps members to follow periodic briefing from the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control including directives from NYSC management which would be made available on its Social Media Platforms.

The DG’s message to corps members nationwide is, “take necessary precautions, stay safe and healthy.”