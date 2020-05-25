Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has disclosed that 2019 Batch “B” Stream 1 corps members will be issued Certificate of National Service (CNS) at the Local Government level from this week Thursday.

The statement issued by the scheme’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, revealed that the passing-out exercise nationwide shall be devoid of ceremonial parade as a result of the great threat and danger posed by Coronavirus pandemic crippling the entire globe.

The statement further noted that the certificate distribution shall be staggered as a precautionary measure, for a period of 10 days in the first instance, in order to remove anxiety from concerned corps members, in addition to making the activity seamless and less cumbersome.

Announcing that unclaimed certificates shall be returned to the National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja two weeks after the lifting of inter-state travel ban, the management however urged the serving corps members not to violate the interstate traveling ban for reason to collecting their certificate.

“In keeping with COVID-19 protocol of social/physical distancing, Certificate of National Service (CNS) shall be issued to qualified corps members at the Local Government level.

“Accordingly, a full complement of NYSC Officers have been mobilised for the distribution; and shall do so from 10 service points in each of the Local Government Councils.

“As a precautionary measure, the distribution shall be staggered for a period of 10 days in the first instance, in order to remove anxiety from the concerned corps members, in addition to making the activity seamless and less cumbersome.

“Management heartily congratulates the 2019 Batch “B” Stream 1 corps members for the successful completion of the service, which undeniably is a major milestone.

“Corps members, as you go for your CNS from Thursday, May 28, remember to ensure the strictest observance of discipline; anchored on orderliness, adherence to instructions, added to the rules of social/physical distancing, use of facemask, hand sanitiser and proper washing of the hands with liquid soap for at least twenty seconds during the activity.

“It is imperative to state that corps members who at present are not in their States of service need not violate the ban on inter-state journeys which is still in force.

“However, as soon as the ban is lifted and it is safe to travel, they are expected to go to their respective States of service to collect their CNS.

“Kindly note that unclaimed certificates shall be returned to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja two weeks after the lifting of inter-state travel ban.

“Please, always stay in touch with our social media platforms, as well as the mainstream media for further information,” the statement read.