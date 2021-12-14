The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says all the 1,404 corps members posted to Borno have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The NYSC Coordinator in Borno, Alhaji Nura Umar made the disclosure on Tuesday in Katsina at the closing ceremony of the three weeks orientation course for the 2021 batch ‘C’ Stream II Corps members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps members were camped in Katsina due to the security challenges in Borno.

According to him, the vaccination exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Katsina State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“If you could remember, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 directed all public servants to present evidence of COVID-19 vaccination starting from Dec. 1.

“Therefore, the NYSC is a Federal Government agency that must key into the directive and we have complied with the directive,” the coordinator said.

Umar commended Katsina state health care agency for its support during the vaccination.

The coordinator advised the corps members to continue to observe COVID-19 protocol in spite of taking the jab.

“While commending you for complying with the COVID-19 prevention protocols during your stay in camp, I wish to remind you that the virus is still around.

“You are therefore advised to continue to be on your guard everywhere you find yourselves.”

He also charged the corps members “to help in sensitizing members of the host communities about preventive measures, including the need to accept the vaccine”.

Umar urged them to use the Community Development Service programme to improve the lives of their host communities.

He called on employers not to reject any corps member, and assist in providing them with the enabling environment to develop their potentials. (NAN)

