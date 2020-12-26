From‎ Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has announced the cancellation of this year’s annual thanksgiving service to round off the Igue (Ugie) Festival, following the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor said:

‘The Benin Traditional Council wishes to inform the general public that the worship at Holy Arousa Church by His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo. Ewuare II, Oba of Benin on Sunday 27th December 2020, has been cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19.’

The Igue festival is celebrated in Benin every December by the reigning Oba and his subjects to mark the end of the year and to usher in the new year and as a thanksgiving for the outgoing one.