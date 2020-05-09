Romanus Okoye

The former wife of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Taiwo Obasanjo, has asked Nigerian youths to join the effort of discovering a local cure for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The former Mrs Obasanjo noted that her organization Youths for National & International Responsibility, wants Nigerian youths to be actively involved and persistent in the process of finding an African solution to the pandemic.

“We will go into every nook and cranny of our nation to get a very effective cure for the virus, a cure that is affordable which will be publicized through the radio, television, newspapers, social media, etc. The publicity will be done in English and in all our local languages. Any effective discovery for the cure will be given out to the poor at a very cheap rate or free where necessary.”

According to her, this is a wake-up call for all Nigerian youths and a challenge to make an impact.

“We want them to be genuine problem solvers not by insulting, abusing and judging any group or person or government,” she said.

“Our driven objective is…. What can we do as youths of Nigeria to bring a solution that will be a permanent cure for the virus? Another very deadly disease has been predicted to come after coronavirus. l want the youths to join hands with me and other mothers in the land to combat the current coronavirus. We should not leave the problem for the government alone.

“We invite youths from the North and South to volunteer their services. No ethnic barrier, no hatred, no superiority, no arrogance, with commitment and genuine purpose, devoting to render humanitarian services continuously

“Most importantly, look for internal and African homemade, non-toxic, cheap and affordable solutions to the rampaging pandemic problem.”