Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The senator representing Anambra Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has appealed to the people of Anambra State to obey government’s COVID-19 restriction directives.

She said that actions being taken by the state government especially the total lockdown announced by the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, was largely to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the state.

Governor Obiano, in a special broadcast recently, declared a total lockdown in the state following the emergence of coronavirus index case. He said that the measure became necessary to ensure that the deadly disease would not spread in the state.

Ekwunife, who said that she was pained by the harsh economic impact coronavirus pandemic has unleashed on the people, however, begged Ndi Anambra and other residents in the state to obey government’s directive as it’s in their best interest.

“My dear people of Anambra, I beg you to obey government’s directives and stay at home. Our governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has extended the stay-at-home directive by two weeks. Please obey the governor and stay at home.

“This is meant to forestall the spread of coronavirus in our dear state. If we are not careful and observe safety measures as stipulated by government, this deadly disease would spread here as it is already doing in many countries.

“God will not allow it to spread in our state. Therefore, I am begging you to stay at home. I know it’s going to be very challenging for so many families but you just have to try.

“I encourage all to seek God’s intervention so that after two weeks, restriction orders will hopefully be lifted so that people can go about their various businesses.

“It is also important to remember our health workers in our prayers always. These are people in the frontline of fighting this COVID-19 pandemic. I also commend the federal and state governments for their efforts to forestall the spread of this deadly disease”, she stated.

The senator however said that she, on her part, was making effort to support the people as much as she could to help them overcome the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic had imposed on them.