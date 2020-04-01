The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, has advised his constituents of Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West Local Government Areas that make up the federal constituency to obey government order and not panic as the lockdown order begins in Delta State.

Chief Ereyitomi, JP, quipped that the aim of the stay-at-home directives from the Federal and Delta State governments is to identify new cases of COVID-19, treat them and prevent further spread of the dreaded pandemic.

According to the lawmaker, ”Coronavirus is real. It is a global health challenge that requires all capable rational thinking researchers to find solution to remedy the pandemic situation.”

He noted that though there is no index case of COVID-19 in any part of Warri Federal constituency, as well as in Delta State, there is a need for people to comply and stay at home for the next 14 days and avoid crowded place, engage in regular washing of hands with application of sanitizer and avoiding crowded gatherings and maintaining social distancing.

The federal lawmaker encouraged Warri people to stay safe as COVID-19 is a serious matter the country is battling, adding that coronavirus will be defeated very soon by the Grace of God Almighty.

Chief Ereyitomi charged residents of the federal constituency not to expose themselves to danger and contract the virus even though Delta State is still free of the deadly bug.

He assured his constituents, as well as other residents that he is solidly behind them and their welfare and has donated two months salaries to assist the government in fighting the life-threatening scourge.