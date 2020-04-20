Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A political organisation made up of Governor Obiano fanatical followers, Obiano Apostles Movement for Consolidation has donated N1M to the Anambra State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 .

Making the presentation at the Awka government house yesterday, National President of the group, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe (Akaekpuchionwa), said the presentation in this trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic was a show of solidarity to Governor Obiano who is their political hero.

He said members of the group are Governor Obiano’s diehard political fans that are 100percent in support of what he is doing in Anambra State while the group deemed it necessary to donate for the fight against Coronavirus because the dreaded pandemic is not something to be toyed with.

Giving further breakdown on the amount donated, Obigwe clarified that 500 thousand naira was donated in the name of Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano whom they described as the “undisputed Mother Theresa of Anambra State” while the other 500 thousand naira was in support of Prof Charles Soludo.

He explained that the N1million naira cheque was given to the association by one of their Patron and that donating the money in the name of Osodieme and Soludo is an agreement they reached with their Patron.

Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to Anambra State government, thanked the group for their kind gesture.

He promised on behalf of the governor, the judicious use of all the money donated to Anambra State government Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 and assured on the commitment of the governor in containing the spread of the virus in the state.