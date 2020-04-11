Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Saturday declared total lockdown of Anambra State following the recording of index case of the coronavirus in the state.

Obiano, in a special broadcast, said that the total lockdown was with immediate effect. He measure has become necessary to ensure that the deadly disease would not spread in the state.

He, however, disclosed that the patient who came into the state from Lagos State has been placed under care at one of the Protective Care Centres in the state.

The governor also announced that the restriction on movement has been extended by two weeks. He said that government would not tolerate any movement across the state by individuals and groups except those on essential services.