From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor Chief Willie Obiano has ordered the immediate closure of Agbaedo Nnewi New Motor Spare Parts Market for one week over non-compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Commissioner for Trade and Commerce Mr Uchenna Okafor said in a statement that the governor had directed that the market be closed because both traders and their customers violated COVID-19 safety protocols issued by the government.

The statement reads in part: ‘

Following the non-compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocols by the Agbaedo New Motor Spare Parts Market, Nnewi, Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has ordered for the closure of the market for a period of one week. This order is with immediate effect.’

The commissioner directed the officials of the market to appear before the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, for retraining and recertification, within the period of the closure.