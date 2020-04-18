Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano is expected to speak on the state’s COVID-19 index case who has been undergoing treatment in one of the state’s Protective Care Centres in Onitsha in about one hour time.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Vincent Okpala, disclosed this to The Sun correspondent in the state when he called to find out the truth about social media reports that the index case has turned out negative in the latest test result.

“The governor will go online to discuss that in the next one hour. So, I am not under authority to discuss that for now,” he said.

Asked about what the people of the state should know concerning the status of the index case, he said: “For now, the index case is doing great. He is in high spirit and we are very positive that he will turn around. He is very stable.”

Okpala went further to clarify that “NCDC does not give update on negative result. It gives update on positive result.

“NCDC DG is visiting Anambra State today. You are the first person (journalist) to hear that from me. He is coming to see the facilities in Anambra State and the level of preparedness,” he further disclosed.