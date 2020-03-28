Boxer-turned cleric, Peter Oboh, has called on showbiz stars all over the world, most especially, in Nigeria to steer clear of all performances and avoid romantic contacts with the opposite sex at this period of Covid-19 epidemic.

According to the former Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, no sacrifice is too much to make for humanity in this time of global health crisis. “It is better to be wise than to be sorry. When the word ‘contagious’ is mentioned for any disease or virus, it means it spreads or can spread through body contacts. Therefore, I advise musicians, sport stars, actors, actresses, dancers, producers, scriptwriters, Moslems and Christians to avoid romantic contacts and co-operate with the government so as to overcome this deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“Anyone that does not cooperate with the government will be seen as a traitor like the Biblical Judas Iscariot. Even the British premier league had to be postponed indefinitely as a mark of support for nations and people hit by the deadly corona virus. The devil you know is always better than the devil you do not know. But I’ll rather say that the angel you don’t know is always better than the devil you know, because you can always expect evil from the devil you know. The truth is that coronavirus is the devil we know, while government’s strategy, which is the angel that we don’t know, is the way to wipe out the deadly evil virus. So, co-operation with the government is very important for victory against Covid-19,” Oboh advised.