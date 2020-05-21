The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised Muslims faithful in the country to celebrate Eid-el-fitri at their various homes to prevent further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The FRSC Unit Commander in Sagamu, Ogun, Mr Iyanda Taofiq, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota,Ogun,on Thursday.

Taofiq said that this had became necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country.

According to him, this is not the time to move from one place to another all in the name of celebrating, so that we can collectively defeat the scourge.

“Observes the Government rules and regulations concerning COVID-19 to curb the pandemic.”he said.

The unit Commander enjoined the people to embrace social distancing in vehicles, use of face masks in public and practice good hygiene.

He urged the faithful to restrict their movement by obeying whenever the Government directive asked them to do and desist from going to places they were restricted.

Taofiq admonished motorists to ensure that their vehicles were properly maintained before putting them on the highway as getting help if there was a problem would be difficult. (NAN)