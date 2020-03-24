The President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria, Mr. Samuel Ocheho, has advised the handball family to observe all hygienic measures and not to join in spreading unverified rumours on Coronavirus, code named Covid-19.

Ocheho, in a statement, said that spreading unverified rumours about Covid-19 only causes unnecessary tensions amongst the populace.

“With the recent global spread of COVID-19, it has become very imperative for everyone in the handball family to stay safe and observe all necessary precautions as stated by authorities and government in charge of the process.

“Let’s also avoid spreading unverified rumours on COVID-19, as it only heats up the process unnecessarily,” Ocheho advised

Ocheho, who implored the stakeholders to stay safe, also admonished the handball family to imbibe social distancing and ensure they adhere to necessary precautions as instructed by the relevant health body.

“Let’s observe all hygienic measures of washing of hands with soap and staying away from large gatherings (Social Distancing and Physical distancing). “On behalf of the Handball Federation of Nigeria, I implore all handballers and stakeholders to stay safe and remain well.” The Handball Federation of Nigeria had suspended all handball activities, including but not limited to the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League Phase One, which was to hold in Abuja, because of the spread of the Covid-19 in Nigeria, in adherence to the directive of the Federal Ministry of Sports who had indefinitely postponed the National Sports Festival, which was to hold in Edo State, and all sporting activities in the country.