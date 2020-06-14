Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Traders at the Ogbete Main Market have been urged to reciprocate Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s magnanimity in reopening the market closed for two months to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Civil Rights and Responsibilities Sensitization Initiative (CRARSI) gave the advice yesterday and charged the traders to strictly comply with the NCDC regulations on social distancing and hygiene in the market.

In an appreciation letter to the Governor signed by Udoka Edeoji and Sunday Onah, Chairman and Legal Adviser respectively, the group thanked the Governor for listening to the cries of the people of the state and reopening of the market.