Tony Osauzo, Benin

A front line All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for the September 19 Edo State gubernatorial election, Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi, has directed that his campaign office be shut down to all public and political activities with immediate effect until the ravaging COVID-19 subsides.

The secretary, Chris Ogiemwonyi Campaign Organization, George Idehen, in a statement in Benin City, explained that the decision was in strict compliance with the directive by the Edo State government’s concerted effort to halt the spread and possibly “terminate the global coronavirus pandemic not only in the state but across the nations of the world”.

The statement appealed to the “teeming supporters, friends, admirers, ad hoc staff and members of the public who wish to identify with the APC guber aspirant in one form or the other to show understanding by physically keeping away from the Chris Ogiemwonyi Campaign Organization secretariat for the meantime.”

It advised that “all communications should be through telephone calls.”

According to the statement, all normal campaign activities at the secretariat would resume immediately the ban on public gathering is lifted by the state government.