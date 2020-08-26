Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State House of Assembly has charged primary health centres, schools and religious organisations in the state to ensure strict adherence to the preventive measures put in place by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and others, to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The House gave this charge on Wednesday while donating 26 units of locally fabricated 4-points mechanized hand washing machines to health centres, churches and schools across the 26 state constituencies.

The handing over ceremony of the mechanised hand washing machines fabricated by the Department of Technology, Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro to the beneficiaries was held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Speaking at the event, the Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, noted that the projects by the lawmakers in the Ninth Legislature remained part of their respective contributions to complement the efforts of government and other stakeholders, at promoting safety practices among the people, especially through hands washing as a way of life, with a view to curtailing community transmission of the pandemic.

According to Oluomo, the gesture was a further demonstration of the lawmakers’ responsibility and responsiveness to the people over the hardship occasioned by the pandemic in order to promote hygienic practice, which remained one of the major safety protocols for managing the COVID-19 pandemic in Ogun.

In his welcome address, Chairman, House Committee on Health, Adegoke Adeyanju, noted that the lawmakers’ gesture was aimed at ensuring the safety of the people, adding that socio-economic development could only be achieved in an hygienic environment.

Adeyanju added that the lawmakers remained committed to the promotion of safety of lives and property of the people, hence the need to contribute their quota to flatten the curve of the pandemic in the State.

Some of the beneficiaries including the Principal Nursing Officer, Italapo Primary Health Care, Ijebu, Mrs. Abigael Olayemi, Principal, Muslim Grammar School, Imeko, Bankole Taoreed and Taoreed Akintunde of NUD, Oke-Ijeun, Abeokuta appreciated the lawmakers for the donation of the facilities, adding that such remained a rare sacrifice and show of selfless service to humanity by the members of the Ninth Legislature in the state.