Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State on Friday, said it would establish an Emergency Operation Centre to monitor and curtail the spread of Corona Virus in the state. The government which added that the Centre would be equipped with special computers and manned by trained personnel to gather information about the virus all over the state, also confirmed that the first victim of the virus in the country had visited the state during the week.

Briefing journalists in Abeokuta on Friday morning, the State Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, disclosed that the victim is an Italian and a Consultant to Larfarge Africa Plc, a cement factory in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Tuesday.

She said the victim had developed high fever and body ache, and was treated at the clinic located within the Lafarge facility.

Coker explained further that the Italian, who was transported to Lagos in a closed ambulance on Wednesday morning when his case grew worse

He was later confirmed that he had contacted Coronavirus in Lagos.

She, however, said a team of epidemiologists have commenced work to detect number of contacts the victim had during his stay in the state.

The Commissioner hinted that the victim made three contacts before arrival in Ogun on Tuesday.

Coker, however, said it would be prematured to put number to the contacts he made in Ogun “since the case was just confirmed on Friday.”

She said the whole facility of Lafarge gas been quarantine following the incident.

While imploring residents of the state to take precautions seriously, Coker vowed that every single contact with the victim would be identified and quarantined for a period of two weeks.