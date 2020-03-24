Laide Raheem, Abeokuta, Clement Adeyi, Osogbo, Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan and Chukwudi Nweje

Ogun State government, yesterday, confirmed that a new case of COVID-19 has been discovered in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, confirmed the new case to journalists at the COVID-19 situation room in the Ministry of Health, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Coker disclosed that the new case was a 62-year-old male, residing in Sagamu and who returned to the country on March 17 from the United Kingdom (UK).

She added that the UK returnee tested positive to the virus after he presented history of cough.

The commissioner, who said the patient has been transferred to the Isolation Centre at the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, disclosed that 32 contacts – 28 care givers and four members of family – had also been traced, identified and isolated for test.

“Today, we have a newly confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ogun State. The said case is a 62-year-old male who resides in Sagamu and he had history of recent travel, returning on March 17 from the UK.

“He presented with history of cough and was tested and the test came back positive. Our priority at the moment is to provide care for the gentleman. He’s been transferred to our isolation centre which is located at OOUTH.

“All his contacts who are 28, healthcare giver and four members of his family have been traced and identified. He’s been very responsible by isolating himself since he arrived, therefore, he’s made our job quite easy in tracing his contacts,” Coker said.

She, however, said the state had started the production of hand sanitizers, which would be distributed to some residents of the state.

The commissioner further enjoined the residents to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for, at least 40 seconds, declaring, “the most effective way of preventing COVID-19 is still hand washing, even more effective than sanitiser.”

Osun orders civil servants to stay at home for 2-week

Osun State Government has ordered its junior and middle-level civil servants to proceed on a two-week leave due to the upsurge in cases of coronavirus in the country.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Wole Oyebamiji, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, the state capital, yesterday, said Governor Adegboyega Oyetola granted the leave as a part of precautionary measures to forestall any possible outbreak of coronavirus anywhere in the state.

The statement quoted Governor Oyetola as saying: “All officers from Grade Level 1-12 in all services of the state should proceed on two weeks leave beginning from Tuesday, March 24, 2020.”

“However, workers on essential services such as health and medical facilities, environmental sanitation, fire services, water corporation and all other essential services are to be reporting for duty as usual,” he said.

While emphasising the premise for the state’s preventive protocols, the governor said: “It is noted that the coronavirus has not spread to this state, but government will not spare any effort that will make it continue to be free of this pandemic.”

The government also ordered indefinite suspension of all weekly markets across the state and embarked on a sensitisation exercise to educate market women under the aegis of Association of Osun Market Women on the need to practice good hygiene.

Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, who led the government delegation on the sensitisation visit to the market women, disclosed the government’s decision to shut down the weekly markets.

Isamotu said the lock down became necessary because Osun has boundaries with some states that have cases of the COVID-19.

He added that people from neighbouring states patronise the weekly markets, which he said, makes Osun open to disease.

He said only the daily markets, which attract relatively low patronage as against the weekly markets, would be allowed to go on for now, but with strict precautionary measures in place.

The commissioner, therefore, urged the market women to support government’s effort in containing the spread of the disease by putting up hand-washing points and providing sanitiziers for everyone who patronise them.

He also warned people against loitering at markets, urging hem to leave immediately after performing their transactions.

Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Olubukola Olaboopo advised the market women to ensure compliance and good personal hygiene and to notify appropriate authorities if anyone is suspected to be infected with the virus.

Police’ll monitor compliance level –CP

Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Shina Olukolu, has said security agencies will embark on routine visits and patrols to check level of compliance with closure of schools, religious services, weddings, funeral ceremonies and other forms of social gatherings that have been banned by the government to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He stated this in a statement issued on his behalf, yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, in Ibadan.

Olukolu enjoined people to “desist from spreading damaging rumours, or posting unfounded stories and outright lies on the social media to prevent panic and disorder while we are all enjoined to co-operate with the government in our collective efforts to defeat the coronavirus outbreak in our environment.”

He reiterated that the threat of COVID-19 on the societal cohesion is real and therefore, “wishes to appeal to the public for all hands to be on deck and act in accordance with the directives, advice and instructions of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Governor Seyi Makinde.

“We are all aware of the seriousness of the current developments on all aspects of human endeavours, particularly the social-economic lifestyles of our people.

“Hence, the advice on the closure of certain economic, religious, social and educational institutions needs to be obeyed without waiting for an unnecessary use of force or promptings from security agencies.

“This will engender the necessary harmony to be able to collectively face the impending pandemic of coronavirus that is not a respecter of any individual, social status, office or homes.”

Stop playing politics, we’re saving lives, Ekiti govt replies Ojodu

Ekiti State Government has said the lives of the people and residents remain its top priority, especially as the state battles the coronavirus.

It also asked Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari, Babafemi Ojodu, to stop playing politics while the state government battles a pandemic.

Senior Special Assistant, Media to the Governor on Party Matters, Sam Oluwalana, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

He was reacting to an interview credited to Ojodu, in which the presidential aide insinuated that the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi had not recorded any achievements in the area of industrialisation and youth empowerment.

He said: “It is curious that such would be a priority for an aide of Mr. President in the midst of this global pandemic that Nigeria is trying to control. Ekiti State, that he claims to be concerned about, has reported a positive case of corona virus infection thus its residents are at high risk.

“Protecting the lives of Ekiti people is more important to Fayemi at this crucial time than to join issues with Ojudu on his political journey to perdition. Ojudu should keep his gun powder dry.

Making Ekiti COVID-19 free is Fayemi’s immediate priority now. We hope the senator is observing the preventive measures with a sense of responsibility and wish him and his family well in this trying season.”