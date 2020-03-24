Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State government on Tuesday evening confirmed that a new case of COVID-19 has been discovered in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, confirmed the new case to journalists at the COVID-19 Situation Room in the Ministry of Health, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Coker disclosed that the new case was a 62-year-old male residing in Sagamu who returned to the country on March 17th from the United Kingdom.

She added that the UK returnee tested positive for the novel coronavirus after he presented a history of cough.

The commissioner, who said that the patient has been transferred to the Isolation Centre at the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, disclosed that 32 contacts – 28 caregivers and four members of family – had also been traced, identified and isolated for testing.

OGUN: COVID-19 UPDATE This is to announce that we have a confirmed case of the Coronavirus in Ogun State. pic.twitter.com/a7TMrKpNYA — Ogun State Government – OGSG (@OGSGofficial) March 24, 2020

She disclosed that the state had begun the production of hand sanitisers which would be distributed to residents of the state.

The commissioner further enjoined residents to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 40 seconds, declaring that “the most effective way of preventing COVID-19 is still hand washing, even more effective than sanitiser.”