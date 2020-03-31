Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State government says it has recorded one new case of COVID-19 in the state.

This new discovery brings the figure of recorded cases in the state to four since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria on February 28.

Disclosing this to journalists on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, said the new case is a 30-year-old female.

Coker, however, discloses that two of the four COVID-9 cases in Ogun had been discharged, while 72 contacts were being closely monitored.

“Last night we had a new confirmed case of COVID-19 which is a 30-year-old female and a contact of the third case.

“So far in Ogun State, we have run 60 tests out of which we have four positive. The four positive are actually two clusters. The second case is the contact of the first. And the fourth case is the contact of the third.

“We also have 112 contact-tracing of individuals of which 40 have completed their 14 days follow-up. We are currently, actively following 72 cases,” Coker stated.

The health commissioner, however, disclosed that the state has 24 ventilators comprising 14 ready-for-use and 10 other pieces for back-up.

She lamented the unsafe practice being indulged in by some people in the state to ostensibly keep themselves safe from the COVID-19, adding she got information that some mothers were giving their babies hand sanitizers to drink.

She declared that the practice is harmful, noting “no evidence or medical support that drinking sanitizers could cure or vaccinate one against Coronavirus.”

Coker also reminded residents to keep observing the social distancing rule as well as hand and respiratory hygiene, warning communities against stigmatizing hospitals receiving suspected COVID-19 cases in the state.