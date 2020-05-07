Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State on Wednesday discharged six Coronavirus patients from its Isolation Centre in Ikenne, after they each twice tested negative to the virus.

The six patients, who have since joined their families to continue living their normal lives, bring the total number of discharged cases in Ogun to 20.

However, four new confirmed cases were announced in the state by the NCDC yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 95.

Of these 95, there are currently 73 active cases who are receiving specialised care in Isolation Centres within the State.

The state Ministry of Health, however, expressed hope that as the days go by, more patients would be discharged. It also urged the general public to continue to maintain social distancing as the use of facemasks alone may not independently avoid the risk of infection.