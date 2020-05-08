Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, announced the extension of the modified lockdown in the state for one week.

Abiodun, who made this announcement while briefing journalists in his Oke Mosan office, Abeokuta, on the update on the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, said the extension became imperative in the face of rising cases of the virus in Ogun.

Abiodun, who faulted people’s failure to adhere strictly to the safety guidelines and procedures, said the usual windows of relaxation will continue to be available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 7a.m to 5p.m.

“You, the entire people of Ogun State, have not elected me to make easy decisions. And tough decisions, we have to make. Now, to preserve the lives of our people, we are persuaded to extend the current modified lockdown, which has been slightly eased, for another one week alongside the current guidelines. This will be reviewed, as usual, on a weekly basis.

“Windows of relaxation will continue to be available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 7.00am to 5.00pm on each day of the window of relaxation”, the governor stated.

He reiterated that the daily curfew and ban on non-essential of interstate travel as directed by Mr. President still stood, while wearing of face masks in public places remained mandatory, noting that the enforcement will continue to be strengthened with full weight of law meted out to violators.

Abiodun added that other physical distancing measures as announced by the government would remain in force.

While disclosing that the COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force has been expanded to the three senatorial districts and 20 local government areas to strengthen enforcement across the state. Abiodun, declared that his administration would not hesitate to take more stringent measures, if the people continue to show disregard for the precautionary measures to ensure the virus is defeated.

The governor, however, warned individuals who breach the ban on interstate travel by smuggling people across the interstate borders in trucks conveying essential items to desist or be treated as criminals.

“Let me state unequivocally that we will not tolerate any further breach on the ban of interstate travel. Anybody found culpable will be treated for committing a crime against Ogun State and visited with the full weight of the law”. The governor submitted.