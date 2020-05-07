Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to continue to dispense justice despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ogun State judiciary, yesterday, commenced electronic court proceedings.

The virtual court session which took place at the State High Court Complex, Kobape Road, Abeokuta, was presided over by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu.

The two cases, which came up for mentioning before the court, were that of state against Emmanuel Adetoye, with suit number AB/5R/2020 and state against Yussuf Ayinde and Ajibola Samuel, with suit number AB/19R/2019.

The cases, were however, adjourned by the chief judge to May 26 and June 9, respectively, while the accused persons, who appeared via electronic transmission from their correctional custody, were ordered to remain in the facility.