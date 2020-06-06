Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Religious activities and gatherings may resume across Ogun State on June 19.

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, made this known on Friday, while briefing journalists on the update on COVID-19 pandemic, in his office in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun, who said that a sub-committee on COVID -19 on the reopening of religious centres has been put in place, stated that ban on religious activities may be lifted tentatively on June 19.

He added that the sub committee included the leadership of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the League of Imams and Alfas in the state.

According to him, the sub committee will review the submissions, the discussions as well as expert opinions of medical scientists to harmonise all the views to arrive at a composite framework for final adoption of the committee on or before Friday, June 12.

Abiodun said, “a sub- committee, inclusive of the religious leaders, will review the submissions, the discussions as well as expert opinions of medical scientists to harmonise all the views to arrive at a composite framework for final adoption of the committee in the next few days, on or before Friday, 12th June, 2020.

“The 12th June deadline for the completion of the guidelines, which will be unveiled to the public in my next address is to enable the gradual opening of religious activities to tentatively commence on Friday, 19th, June, 2020, subject to the review of preparedness by our churches and mosques to the new normal.

“A taskforce comprising of the religious leaders, government and security agencies will be established to monitor and ensure compliance with the agreed guidelines for religious activities;

any place of worship that violates the guidelines will be closed.

The guidelines will be reviewed at regular intervals, based on developments, including expert opinions and data from the field”.

While declaring that his administration will continue the engagement, as well as intensify enlightenment and education of the public on the various guidelines to combat the pandemic in the state, the governor restated that all the existing guidelines to combat COVID-19 in the state remain in place.