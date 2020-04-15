Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government says it has purchased a molecular laboratory as part of its efforts towards flattening the curve of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This is just as it says that it is working on reviewing the relaxation window for people of the state during the 14-day lockdown extension recently ordered by the federal government.

This, according to the state government, is to enable citizens and residents restock on food items and conduct essential businesses during the period of the extended lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Making these known in a statement on Wednesday, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, said the molecular laboratory would be unveiled during the period of this lockdown at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Sagamu, where finishing touches were being put to its installation and eventual operations.

The governor explained that when the laboratory is unveiled, it will minimise the test turn-around time which currently is between 3 and 5 days and fast-track the handling of positive cases, noting “it will also reduce the period of apprehension and anxiety for those suspected of infection and their relations”.

Abiodun stated further that apart from similar laboratories established by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in Lagos, Ede, Osun State, Edo and the FCT, Ogun will be the first state to set up its independent laboratory for the diagnosis of the disease in Nigeria.