Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

With the increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases in the country, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has urged Nigerians to join hands with government in the fight against the pandemic by observing all preventive measures.

The monarch stated this during a chat with journalists in his Palace in Sagamu, Ogun State.

According to the Akarigbo, Nigerians must not disregard various safety guidelines in view of the reported second wave of the virus, stressing that the pandemic was real, hence, the need to imbibe good hygiene, as well as regular wearing of facemasks and also maintain social distance.

Oba Ajayi, however, commended governments at all levels for their efforts at combating the pandemic across the nation.