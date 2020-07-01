Ademola Orunbo

The Chairman, Ogun State Park Management, Comrade Hakeem Bodunrin (Iyeru) has warned motorists and commuters in the State to adhere with the State government Covid-19 guidelines, so as to bring sanity to the Parks and Garages across the State.

Bodunrin made this known at a press briefing against the backdrops of non-compliance of the Covid-19 guidelines by the Motorists and Commuters, held at Asero’s Office of the management, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

He said that Dapo Abiodun-led administration would strictly enforce compliance the uses of face masks and sanitizers by motorists and commercial drivers, noting that all necessary sanitary practices would be enforced at Parks and Garages across the State.

Bodunrin added that the Park Management would soon commence the registration of all commercial buses and taxis in the State, so as to curb crimes, noting that acts of thuggery, hooliganism and gangsterism across the Parks and Garages would be a thing of past.

“Indeed, the newly created Park Management was done by Governor, Dapo Abiodun over the lingering crisis within the members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and it will not condone any act of lawlessness, such as thuggery, hooliganism and other social vices in our Parks and Garages across the State”, Bodunrin said

He maintained that the Park Management would have a competitive and public-friendly new ticket prices regime that would not be too harsh on the Motorists and commuters, saying that their State Office would unveil necessary means to interface with members of the Union and the public.

He appreciated the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun for the opportunity given to him as pioneer Chairman of the Agency, promising to extend hands of fellowship to the Ministry of Transportation and other sister agencies in the section, so as to achieve holistic approach in tackling challenges in the sector.