Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has announced that it has screened no fewer than 10,900 people for possible coronavirus infection in the state.

It equally stated that of the number screened, 1,562 people have been tested, out of which 242 were tested positive for the deadly virus, placing the state at number four in the country in the number of tests conducted.

State Governor Dapo Abiodun made the disclosure on Thursday night while briefing reporters on the update of his administration’s efforts at combating COVID-19 pandemic.

Reviewing the update on the medical statistics between Thursday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 27, Abiodun, said the state recorded 59 new positive cases, which according to him was an increase of 32%, bringing the total number of positive cases to date to 242.

He added that in the same period under review, an additional 12 individuals have been successfully treated and discharged from the state’s treatment centres, bringing the total discharged cases to 109, leaving the state with 133 active cases.

While expressing his delight on the 12% increase in the number of successful discharges, the governor disclosed that three people died of the virus, bringing the total mortality to nine in Ogun.

Abiodun, who scored the compliance level of the people in the state with the COVID-19 guidelines low and described it as ‘an issue of great concern to us,’ however announced that the three days in a week lockdown relaxation window would be eased to five days a week beginning from June 1st.

‘The second phase of the eased lockdown will commence on the first of June, as indicated last week.

This second phase has two major elements of further relaxation of the restrictions and expansion in the number of days. In contrast to the current three days of Monday, Wednesday and Friday, this new phase opens up all the five working days in the week i.e Monday to Friday, with only Saturday and Sunday as lockdown days.

‘In addition, there will be no time restriction from Monday to Friday, with the exception of the curfew period from 8.00 pm or as may be directed by the President. Let no one make a mistake. COVID- 19 is neither over nor the curve of the spread flattened. From all available data and simulations, we are yet to reach our peak, consequently, the further easing of the lockdown is not a license to believe the worst is over,’ Abiodun said.

He, however, stressed that all the existing guidelines to combat COVID-19 in the state would remain in place.

‘The curfew from 8.00 pm to 6.00 am as directed by the President is still in place. Restrictions on interstate travel are also retained, wearing of face masks in the public is still mandatory, while limitation of all gatherings to a maximum number of 20, including religious activities, is still in effect. We are currently working on the guidelines for places of worship. Until this is finalized, the current restrictions apply,’ the governor declared.