Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Due to the global spread of coronavirus, Ogun State government says all schools in the state will remain closed indefinitely after school hours tomorrow.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the State governor, Kunle Somorin.

The state government had on Wednesday banned all high-density gatherings, including religious centres and activities, regular and special services that bring together 50 or more persons in the same place.

The measures, according to the statement, will be reviewed at regular intervals in response to the development surrounding the coronavirus disease.

The state government emphasised that there was a need to observe global best practice of social distancing as a way of curtailing the spread of the pandemic, noting that people should minimise contact and maintain a distance of at least five feet between one another in public places or in public transportation.

It also said that non-essential travels should be limited, maintaining that people should avoid high-density gatherings.

While pleading for the understanding of parents, school owners, and the entire citizenry to comply fully with all laid down measures, the statement further urged them to offer useful information for the state to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 challenge.

The government, however, enjoined parents and guardians who have their children and wards in any boarding facility within the state to immediately evacuate them and return them to their respective homes at the close of schools on Friday.

The statement further encouraged Ogun residents to maintain a high level of personal hygiene and surveillance, charging them to report suspected cases COVID-19 at the nearest Primary Healthcare Centre (PHCs) in all the 236 wards in the state or the Emergency Operations Centre on COVID-19 by telephone on 08188978393 or 08188978392.