From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to sustain the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly at the grassroots, the Ogun State Government on Wednesday commenced training for 75 community health workers.

The capacity building training organised by the Local Government Service Commission was held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Speaking at the opening session of the workshop, the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Olubukunola Onabanjo, said they embarked on training the workers to ensure the wellness of its citizenry for wealth sharing and prosperity of Ogun People.

“You recall that early this week, our state was in the news as the state with the highest number of vaccinated people against the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not for fun but to stop the virus to spread prosperity.

“This training we are conducting is part of the overall modalities to curtail all classes of diseases, especially communicable diseases,” she stated.

One of the resource persons, Dr Mufutau Solarin, while speaking on “intra and inter cadre conflicts: Barrier to Quality Health care delivery at the Community level,” counselled against acting the boss in a team.

Solarin, a Public Health Physician advised that teamwork is more important than even skills.

“The seemingly least person in a team could be more important than the boss at times. Let us respect ourselves as members of a team,” Solarin stated.

The Permanent Secretary in the Commission, Dr Adeolu Olufowobi, said the Public Health Centers (PHC) and community health workers were the first and the last in the healthcare delivery.

Olufowobi also emphasised the need for cooperation and collaboration amongst the community health workers for effective service delivery.

The Chairman of the Community Health Practitioners in Ogun State, Mr Talabi Olusegun, commended the Commission and the facilitators for the programme.

Talabi, a participant at the training lauded the Commission for putting up the training after a six-year interregnum, also urged it to shore up the health staff number at the local government level, saying that inadequate staff has been a hindrance to optimal service delivery.

