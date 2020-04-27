Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Babatunde Ogunade has bemoaned the effects of the current Covid-19 pandemic on the federation’s financial status after stating clearly that the basketball governing body has been affected in its plans and programmes for the year 2020.

Ogunade speaking in a chat with brila.net said the federation had been hit financially by the Covid-19 pandemic through its effects on potential sponsors, who had initially indicated an interest in partnering the federation before the Covid-19 scourge leading to the Olympics, as well as the Nigerian league.

He added that they hoped that these sponsors reevaluate things and still consider future partnerships with the federation.

“It has affected our plans because, we have laid down plans for the year, but as it is, it has affected everybody. It has affected the very best of us, so everybody is holding the breath for the aftermath of Covid-19.

“We had meetings with potential sponsors and a couple of them had indicated interest to partner with us, leading to the Olympics, some even had plans to the local league but as it is now, they have to restructure and probably re-input us into their plans and that’s a challenge I guess for all the sponsors we have spoken within this regard.”