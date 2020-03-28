Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has shut down its state office in Awka, the Anambra State capital, until further notice as part of measures to check the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

President of the organization in the state, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen on Saturday. He said that the offices of the body was being shut to enable the officials of the organization, Ndi Anambra and every other persons who want visit the secretariat for certain purposes stay at home and comply with all government’s directives meant to curb the spread of the disease.

He said that the leadership of the organization would also use the opportunity to embark on the grassroots campaign to enlighten the people on how to protect themselves against the dreaded virus.

Ogene also appealed to the people to comply strictly with the directives issued by the federal and state governments, World Health Organization (WHO) and other relevant authorities which were targeted at ensuring that the virus is contained.

He appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, presidents-general, and other community leaders to sensitise their people on what coronavirus is about and the best way to protect themselves against it as stipulated by the state government, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant authorities.

The Anambra Ohanaeze boss, however, called on the state government to ensure total enforcement of the COVID-19 prevention orders which it reeled out to the public recently even as he commended Governors Willie Obiano and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Anambra and Lagos States respectively for their efforts to curtail the spread of the dreaded virus.