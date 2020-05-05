Leading integrated petroleum industry player, Oilserv Group of Companies, has donated sophisticated medical supplies and food items in support of government and communities as the country battles rising wave of coronavirus infection.

While the group channels large numbers of personal protective equipment (PPE), sophisticated devices for rapid medical tests, and other medical supplies to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19; it is also supplying communities across the country with foodstuffs to help families cope with the pains of city lockdowns imposed by government to break the chain of infection.

The company under the sponsorship of Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, has already delivered over 3500 bags of rice and 8000 yam tubers to a number of communities in Rivers, Abia and Anambra States as it tours selected communities across the country with food palliatives for families impacted by the economic shutdown associated with coronavirus.

The Oilserv Group and Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation declared that it became necessary to rise in support of the government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the collective effort to contain the spread of the disease and also palliate the impact on Nigerians.

The intervention package from Oilserv Group valued at over N100 million would be the biggest single donation by any indigenous oil service company in the coronavirus fight. The company had already featured prominently in the collective contribution by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) under the guidance of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Director of the Sir Emeka Okwuosa foundation, Hon. Azuka Okwuosa, said the group believes in the power of humanity to solve any challenge, adding that the belief is deeply rooted in commitment to impact lives positively and to support the government at this difficult time. He pointed out that the new coronavirus disease has delivered devastating impact around the world, disrupting lives and livelihoods.

The Oilserv Group is Nigeria’s leading integrated energy conglomerate whose subsidiaries have contributed immensely to the development of pipelines systems and other infrastructure in oil and gas industry in the country.