As part of efforts to support the fight against coronavirus, Oilserv Group, at the weekend donated medical items to the Enugu State Government.

Presenting the items to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chairman of Oilserv Group, Emeka Okwuosa, commended the government’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oilserv boss explained that his firm’s intervention in the fight against the pandemic was one of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at bringing relief and support to those that may have contracted the virus. He said Oilserv will continue to provide support to the government, adding that the fight against coronavirus should be a collaborative effort.

Responding, Ugwuanyi thanked the Oilserv boss for being a responsible corporate citizen that has the interest of Nigerians at heart. He said the intervention by Oilserv would go a long way in supporting the efforts of Enugu State Government in its fight against COVID-19.

The Governor however, called on other corporate organisations to support the state government in its strategy towards reducing the number of coronavirus patients.